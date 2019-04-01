|
Rita A. Doonan
Kenvil - Rita A. Doonan of Kenvil, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Compassionate Care Hospice in Dover surrounded by her loving family. She was 84 years old. Mrs. Doonan was born on June 29, 1934 in Edwardsville, Pa. to the late Frank and Jenny (Margavitch) Minkiewicz.
Mrs. Doonan was the Assistant Director of Nursing of St. Clare's Riverside Hospital in Boonton, NJ for many years before retiring. Rita was very proud of the fact that her nursing career spanned 41 years. She was a longtime resident of Kenvil and enjoyed trips to the Atlantic City Casinos and playing lottery scratch offs but most importantly, Rita loved spending time with her family.
Rita is survived by her husband, Jack, her daughter, Kathleen Fiebel & her husband, William, her sons, Thomas & his wife, Suzanne and John & his wife, Rosemarie, her cherished grandchildren; Prairie, Paige, Jake and Faith and her sister, Joan Mrak & her husband, Francis. Additional survivors include many loving nieces, nephews and extended family and 2 granddogs and 2 grandcats. Rita was pre-deceased by her sister, Maxine Sembrant.
Rita's Life Celebration will include a memorial visitation on Thursday, April 4th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm with a Catholic Prayer Service offered at 7:30 pm at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ 07850. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Compassionate Care Hospice, 400 West Blackwell Street, Dover, NJ 07801. All services have been entrusted to the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, NJ.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 1, 2019