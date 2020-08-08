Rita A. Ferrone
Rockaway Borough - Rita A. Ferrone passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at her home in Rockaway. Born on June 14, 1932 to the late Michael and Mary Kelly in Hibernia, NJ, she was united in marriage to Ciro Thomas Ferrone on September 14, 1951 and they resided in Rockaway, NJ.
Rita was a homemaker raising five children. She worked at Dover General Hospital, Hewlett Packard and Dr. Yap's office in Rockaway.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Ciro Ferrone in 2004; her sons, Anthony Ferrone in 2016 and Thomas Ferrone in 2019; her sisters, Mary Jane Heller, Anna Dachisen, Ellen Del Grosso, Marge Dachisen; her brothers Larry, Bill, Jack, Ed and Thomas Kelly; daughter-in-law, Dori Ferrone; son-in-law, Brian Burke; and great-granddaughter, Peyton Condit. Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Jerry (Deb) Ferrone of Newton, IA; Deborah Ferrone-Burke of Rockaway and Scott Ferrone (Deneane) of Chattanooga, TN; daughters-in-law: Carmen Ferrone of NY and Claudia Ferrone of NJ; four grandchildren: Gina Ferrone Kenagy, Antonia Ferrone, Andrea Condit and Emilee Burke; and seven great-grandchildren: Kaynen, Berkley, Stallone, Lawson, Lucca, Gage and Tessa.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12th at noon at St. Cecilia Cemetery, Rockaway. Arrangements entrusted to Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home in Rockaway. Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's name may be sent to either: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
) or to a charity of your choice
.