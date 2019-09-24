|
Rita Ann Ginder
Boonton - Rita Ann Ginder, 88, a lifelong resident of Boonton, NJ, passed away on September 22, 2019, after a prolonged illness. Her sister, Rosemary Bibeau, and parents Edna Wall Ginder and Henry Ginder, predeceased her.
Rita was a graduate of Boonton Schools, attending elementary grades one through eight at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School. She graduated from Boonton High in 1949. Soon after finishing her education, she was hired by the telephone company in town as an operator. Over the years, Rita's job responsibilities changed and so did her place of employment at the phone company with locations in Dover, Cedar Knolls, Morristown and finally Paterson, where she retired. In all, Rita had 40 years of service.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Ave., Boonton, NJ on Wednesday, September 25th from 2 - 4, and 6 - 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 26th at 1:30 PM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch St, Boonton, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Boonton.
Rita is survived by her cousins Helen Cunningham and Kathleen Hull, and by second cousins across the United States, and lifelong friends in Boonton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider donations in Rita's name to The Seeing Eye in Morristown or St Jude Children's Hospital.
