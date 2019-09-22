|
|
Rita C. McDonald
Landing - McDonald, Rita C. age 81 of Landing, NJ passed away peacefully Thursday September 19, 2019 at the Prospect Heights Care Center Hackensack, NJ. Born in South Ozone, NY she has resided in Landing for many years.
Daughter of the late Alexander J. and Marie C. (nee Cappellano) Marmo, Rita had worked many years as a Bookkeeper with Kreegman & Smith real-estate Management Co. Roseland, NJ. A caring friend of many, Rita loved horses, cats and dogs. She was an active member of The Knee Deep club, The Lake Hopatcong Historical Society, Cherry Ridge Gun Club, the NRA as well as the Outdoor Single Club. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Rita was pre deceased by a son Albert McDonald in 2016, as well as a sister Regina Marmo. Survivors include her Daughter Elizabeth A. McDonald, her brother Robert and his wife Terry McDonald as well as her Nieces and nephews.
Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday September 28, 2019 from 2-5:30 PM with Memorial Services beginning at 5:30 PM in the Smith-Taylor-Ruggiero Funeral Home One Baker Ave. (Rt. 46) Dover, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a favorite . Online condolences through www.smith-taylor-ruggierofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 22, 2019