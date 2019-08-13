Services
Leonardis Memorial Home
210 Ridgedale Ave.
Florham Park, NJ 07932
(973) 377-5050
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leonardis Memorial Home
210 Ridgedale Ave.
Florham Park, NJ 07932
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Family Church
Florham Park, NJ
Florham Park - Rita M. Disimile, 87, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019. Rita was a resident of Florham Park, NJ and a former resident of Caldwell, NJ and Astoria, Queens. She was loved by all that knew her.

Beloved wife of the late Francis Disimile. Devoted mother of Maureen Disimile, her husband Richard Saporita, Daniel Disimile, Regina Fallock, her husband John, Bernadette Bencsko, her husband Dennis, Dominique Tufariello, her husband Michael, and Francine Lauri. Loving grandmother of Ian and Miranda, Francis, Brian and Jason, Dennis Jr., Angelina and Ella, Sophia and Luke. Great-grandmother of Kinsley.

Visitation at the Leonardis Memorial Home 210 Ridgedale Ave. Florham Park on Wednesday from 4-8pm. The funeral mass will be held on Thursday at Holy Family Church in Florham Park at 9:30am followed by the interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . To write a condolence, visit www.LeonardisMemorialHome.com.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 13, 2019
