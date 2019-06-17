|
Rita Mizzoni, 89, of Dover, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Clare's Hospital, Dover. She was born in Dover to the late Arcangelo and Jennie Mizzoni, and has been residing in Dover and Spring Lake Heights.
Rita was a graduate of Dover High School in 1947. She worked in payroll at Prudential Insurance, Newark until her retirement in 1984. Rita was a member of the Prudential Athletic Association and the Sacred Heart Leisure Club, Dover. She loved the beach and spent summers and weekends at her shore house in Spring Lake Heights. She enjoyed many years of fun with the "Dover Area Ladies Club." Rita's favorite pastime was going to the casinos in Atlantic City.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Elizabeth Mizzoni of Rockaway Township; niece LuAnn Mizzoni and her partner Douglas Elkins of Dover and Robbinsville and many cousins who were very dear to her and friends who were like family. She is predeceased by her brother Louis G. Mizzoni; sisters Rose Mizzoni and Clelia Mizzoni; and her special friend Bernard "Barney" Sieber.
Visitation Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 4:00-8:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Mass Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 10:00AM at Sacred Heart Parish Dover. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Wharton.
Donations may be made in Rita's name to Sacred Heart Parish, 4 Richards Ave, Dover, NJ 07801.
Published in Daily Record on June 17, 2019