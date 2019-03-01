|
Rita Nadilo
Jefferson - Rita Nadilo 76 passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital, Dover. She was born February 22, 1943 in Bronx, NY to the late Frances and Benjamin Goldstein. She is formerly of Dover and a graduate of Dover High school class of 1960, she grew up in Wharton but has been a resident of Jefferson for the last 44 years.
Rita has worked in the Trust Company of Morris County in the Operations Department from 1960-1965, She was a teacher aide for the Dover school system in 1973 - 1977 and was vice president of the PTA. Rita was a dedicated and loyal employee for the Department of the Army, Picatinny Arsenal for 31+ years. She was executive secretary for Product Manager for Mortars, ARDEC Deputy Commander and ARDEC Technical director, a member of Woman in Defense (WID), a member of Picatinny Military & Civilians Club (PMCC), a member of National Active and Retired Federal Employee Association (NARFE), an assistant for RCIA Right of Initiation for Catholic Adults, President and Entertainment Coordinator for the Leisure Senior Citizen Club, Sacred Heart Parish, Dover, a member of Lakeland Senior Citizen Club, Jefferson Township, she was a dedicated and faithful parishioner at Sacred Heart, a member and past president of Rosary Altar Society, and of Sacred Heart Bereavement Committee, a Eucharistic Minister and a Volunteer at Regency Nursing Home, Dover. Rita was also a volunteer instructor for "Project Healthy Bones" NORWESCAP Division of Health Services, New Jersey Department of Human Services for Aging Service.
Rita is survived by her beloved husband and best friend of 54 years Joseph Sr., her daughter Christine Jennings and her husband Peter of Andover, her son Joseph Jr., and his wife Alissa of Paramus, her cherished grandsons Griffin & Luke, 2 sisters in law Patricia Comparato of Florida and Margaret Goldstein of Barnegat also several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Irwin H. Goldstein.
Visitation Monday, 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, March 4, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10 Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10:00 AM March 5, 2019 at Sacred Heart Parish, Dover.
Entombment Locust Hill Mausoleum, Dover.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to either: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1 Kalisa Way, Suite 205 Paramus, NJ 07652 or Compassionate Care Hospice 400 Blackwell St. Dover, NJ 07801
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 1, 2019