Rita Roth



Rita H. Roth, beloved teacher, loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 at age 89. Rita was born in Paterson, New Jersey, to Sol and Fannie Hochman. Rita spent most of her life in Morristown, where her family owned the Plaza Soda Shop on the corner of South and Elm Street. It was there where she met her husband Bill, while putting out the morning papers. Rita and Bill spent 67 happy years together.



Rita graduated from Morristown High School, went to college at Drexel University, and obtained her teaching degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Rita taught 1st and 2nd grade for 25 years at Alfred Vail School. She was active in school activities, enjoyed putting on musicals at the Morristown Jewish Community Center, always writing her own songs "to the tune of.…" Friends and family remember Rita as the most fashionable and well-dressed lady at the party. Rita was loved by everyone who met her.



Rita is survived by her loving husband Bill, her brother Bill Hochman, her children Harry and his wife Helen, Stephen and his wife Elizabeth, Richard and his wife Debra, and her grandchildren, David, Isabelle, Ethan, Sam, Sophia and Sydney.



The family is having a private service and burial.









