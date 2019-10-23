|
Robert A. Kuhn
Florham Park - Robert A. Kuhn (Bob), 94, long time resident of Florham Park, NJ, passed away October 21, 2019 at his Fellowship Village residence in Basking Ridge. He was born February 17, 1925 in Richmond Hill, NY and spent his youth there and in Brooklyn as well as in Cambria Heights, NY.
He leaves his loving wife of 65 years Henrietta (nee Loeber), two daughters Linda Matarazzo (Sam) and Carol Yili (Jim), as well as two grandsons Kevin and Gregory Matarazzo and a granddaughter Kirsten Yili, and a sister Mildred Kuhn. He was predeceased by an infant son Scott Robert and a sister Hazel Sauter.
The U.S. Navy recruited Mr. Kuhn under its V12 program in World War II and sent him to Hobart College and subsequently the NROTC program at the University of Virginia from which he received a BS degree in Naval Science and a commission as an Ensign. He also attended the Naval Japanese Language School at Oklahoma A and M before being honorably discharged.
He worked a year for American Airlines before enrolling in the Wharton Graduate School of the University of Pennsylvania from which he received an MBA degree.
Mr. Kuhn was always active in his church, most notably at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Cambria Heights and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Florham Park. He was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Florham Park Library for 14 years.
His working life was spent with Allied Chemical, first in NYC and then in Morristown, NJ. He enjoyed gardening, taking vacations with family and friends, and traveling with his wife Etta.
Arrangements are by Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home, 345 Main St. in Chatham. Visiting hours are 2 to 5 pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019. A service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 160 Ridgedale Ave. in Florham Park on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. To read the full obituary, or to send the family a condolence, please visit, www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019