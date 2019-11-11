Services
Robert A. (Bob) Ranft Jr.

Robert A. (Bob) Ranft Jr. Obituary
Robert A. (Bob) Ranft, Jr.

Robert A. Ranft Jr. (Bob) of Denville. Local Business Owner, Baseball Coach, Devoted Family Man, and Tireless Volunteer passed away on November 9, 2019.

Bob is survived by his loving children Robert (Lisa), Deborah Kenny (William), Melinda Bramhall (John), and Richard (Jennifer). His grandchildren Robert Ranft IV (Maria Folino), Marissa & Alec Ranft, Daniel (Galina Peck), Michelle, and Brian (Cassidy) Lattari, Kevin Thomas and William Kenny III, as well as his great grandchildren Braden, Mason, Konstantin and Treyson Lattari, and his brothers Thomas J. Ranft and Donald E. Ranft, along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday November 14, 2019, from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com. A Liturgy of Christian Mass will be held on Friday November 15, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church in Denville. Please view the full obituary on the Norman Dean website to see what an extraordinary man he was.

Memorial Donations can be made in his memory to either the Joey Bella Memorial Fund (JoeyBella.org) or to Denville Baseball (C/O Township of Denville, 1 St. Mary's Place, Denville, NJ 07834).
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
