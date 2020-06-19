Robert "Boody" Amerman



Sarasota, FL - Robert "Boody" Amerman, formerly of Rockaway, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on June 13, 2020 after a valiant battle with Parkinson's. Born in Denville, NJ on July 26, 1934, he was raised in Morristown, NJ and graduated Morristown High School --Class of 1953. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany.



Robert was employed by Parsippany Troy Hills Board of Education for 20 years and devoted 10 years to driving school bus part-time for Morris Hills Regional Board of Education.



His love of music brought him over 25 years of playing the French horn in the Morristown Colonial Drum and Bugle Corps. He encouraged and taught younger horn players to join Junior Drum Corps. He traveled all over the USA attending various competitions with family and friends.



Robert's love of the beach brought the whole family and friends to the Outer Banks of North Carolina every summer for over 35 years. He and Evelyn enjoyed 24 cruises even introducing his grandchildren to the Caribbean after retirement.



Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Evelyn. He was the devoted father to Terry Lynn Wolfson and her husband Jeff; and Karen Lee Tonnesen and her husband Scott. He is also survived by his "Fabulous Five" grandchildren, Matthew, Samantha, Skye, Sierra and Sage.



He was predeceased by his Father, George Amerman, Mother, Alice Peer Amerman and his brother George William Amerman. A private memorial will be held at a later date.









