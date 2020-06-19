Robert "Boody" Amerman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Boody" Amerman

Sarasota, FL - Robert "Boody" Amerman, formerly of Rockaway, NJ passed away peacefully at his home on June 13, 2020 after a valiant battle with Parkinson's. Born in Denville, NJ on July 26, 1934, he was raised in Morristown, NJ and graduated Morristown High School --Class of 1953. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany.

Robert was employed by Parsippany Troy Hills Board of Education for 20 years and devoted 10 years to driving school bus part-time for Morris Hills Regional Board of Education.

His love of music brought him over 25 years of playing the French horn in the Morristown Colonial Drum and Bugle Corps. He encouraged and taught younger horn players to join Junior Drum Corps. He traveled all over the USA attending various competitions with family and friends.

Robert's love of the beach brought the whole family and friends to the Outer Banks of North Carolina every summer for over 35 years. He and Evelyn enjoyed 24 cruises even introducing his grandchildren to the Caribbean after retirement.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Evelyn. He was the devoted father to Terry Lynn Wolfson and her husband Jeff; and Karen Lee Tonnesen and her husband Scott. He is also survived by his "Fabulous Five" grandchildren, Matthew, Samantha, Skye, Sierra and Sage.

He was predeceased by his Father, George Amerman, Mother, Alice Peer Amerman and his brother George William Amerman. A private memorial will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved