Robert Archer Zeek, Jr.
Robert Archer Zeek, Jr. passed away quietly on Thursday, May 14th at the age of 75 of natural causes.
He was born to the late Robert, Sr and Helen in Glen Ridge, NJ. They moved from their home in West Caldwell to Randolph Township in 1952 where he remained his entire life. He graduated from St. Bernard's School (now Gill St. Bernard's) in 1962 and Delaware Valley University in 1967 with a BS in Science.
His working career was spent in sales of small construction equipment for Homelite and later owning his own sales and service company.
Besides his interests in cars with V-8 engines and Chris Craft Boats, he spent time puttering with anything that needed fixing. He felt anything could be repaired or rebuilt. His main interest, however, was where his gentle, loving and kind personality came through with his family and people around him. He was always there for his late parents, his brother and wife, Doug and Marcia plus their two daughters Roxie (Stephan) and Maddie (his best pals). What fun we all had and thank you Uncle Bobby for a great life.
He is survived by his brother, Doug Zeek and his wife, Marcia; his niece, Roxie Zeek and her husband, Stephan Wojtecki; his niece, Maddie Zeek and cousins.
Because of the current virus restrictions, his services will be private at the Succasunna Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, either donations to The Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey (201 East Grove Street, Westfield, NJ 07090) or The Matheny School (PO Box 399, Peapack, NJ 07977) would be appreciated.
Arrangements are made by the Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph, NJ.
Published in Daily Record from May 19 to May 20, 2020