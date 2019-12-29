|
|
Robert. B. Clark
Forked River - Robert. B. Clark (March 15, 1930-August 7, 2019)
Bob Clark (Clarkie), of Forked River, New Jersey, passed away in the presence of loved ones on August 7, 2019 in Charleston South Carolina.
Born in Providence, RI. and married to A. Rida Clark (Laferriere) in 1950, Bob's work with Mobil Oil moved them to New Jersey in 1955. In 1966 Bob's work sent the family to London, England for seven years, their time there allowing the Clark family to have a wholesome and well-traveled life together. We, his children, never ceased to thank him for the opportunity.
Upon returning to the US. in 1973 they settled in Madison and in 1993, with all of their children grown, they relocated to Forked River to enjoy their retirement.
Bob was predeceased by his wife Rida, infant-daughter Diana, son-in-law Bo Serillo and
grandson Nicholas Serillo. He is survived by six children, R. Michael (Cynthia), Geoffrey, Deborah Serillo, Brian (Lenora), Michelle Piraneo (Joe), and Ian (Mariah); and his brother Duke (June). He is also survived by his thirteen loving grandchildren.
Bob will be remembered for his very quick wit, completing the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle in pen, building intricate and elaborate three masted model ships, and fixing his beloved Jaguars. He was also a devoted boater, captaining the Princess and later the Galatea, with his wife Rida second in command.
A memorial service is being planned for the spring.
Published in Daily Record & Asbury Park Press from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019