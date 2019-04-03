|
Robert B. Walker
Budd Lake - Robert B. Walker, 88, of Budd Lake, NJ and Cherry Valley, NY passed away suddenly at his home on March 30, 2019. Born and raised in NY, NY, Robert (Bob) was one of 11 children. He was a US Army veteran serving at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, and a paratrooper with the Airborne unit. After being honorably discharged, Bob joined the New York City Police Department where he served for 22 years in the 48th precinct in the Bronx. He then took a position as inspector with the NJ Division of Motor Vehicles. A devout parishioner of St. Michael's in Netcong, then St. Jude's in Budd Lake and St. Thomas the Apostle in Cherry Valley, Bob never missed attending Mass.
Bob was an avid hunter, gardener, and horse racing enthusiast, and loved spending time outdoors. His family was most important to him and his greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren, attending their games and school activities, and vacationing with them at the Jersey Shore, Disney World, and Cherry Valley, and going to the races at Saratoga.
He was the loving husband of the late Meta (Haar), for 52 years before she passed away in 2009. He is survived by his dear children Robert and his wife Nina of Las Vegas, NV, Christine and husband Philip Desmond of Succasunna, NJ, and Susanne and her husband John Neilan of Summit, NJ. Along with four cherished grandchildren, Erica Desmond, Philip Desmond, Lily Neilan and Lucy Neilan. Bob is also survived by his brother Kevin of Bronx, NY, sisters, Patricia Wood and Rita Gunther of Keansburg, NJ, Virginia O'Brien of Middletown and many nieces and nephews.
Bob's Life Celebration will include a visitation on Thursday April 4, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm at the William J. Leber Funeral Home, 15 Furnace Rd. (corner of Rt. 206) Chester, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Jude Church in Budd Lake. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Hackettstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cherry Valley Fire Department, PO Box 502, Cherry Valley, NY 13320, in the memory of Robert "Bob" Walker.
For online condolences and information visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 3, 2019