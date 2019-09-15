|
Robert (Bob) Bernard Cooperman
- - Robert (Bob) Bernard Cooperman, age 90, passed away on September 3, 2019, in Conway, South Carolina.
Robert was born on August 8, 1929, in Newark, New Jersey, the son of William and Ruth Cooperman. He graduated from Weequahic High School in 1946, Indiana University School of Business in 1950 and Rutgers University School of Law in 1956 and proudly served as a Lieutenant in the United States Army during the Korean War (1951-1953). Robert also strove to serve his community throughout his long career in law, both as an attorney and as a municipal court judge for three New Jersey townships: Rockaway, Roxbury and Hopatcong. Upon his retirement in 1994, Robert and his wife relocated to Naples, Florida, where he enjoyed fishing, playing cards, managing the Jewish Social Club and caring for his beloved dogs. In 2017, the couple moved to Conway to be near family.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Elaine Cooperman, daughters Abby Cooperman and Nancy Semsey, son-in-laws Jim Werner and Wayne Semsey, and grandchildren Jared Stanton, Christopher Semsey, Jacob Stanton and Matthew Semsey.
Robert was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and quiet sense of humor. His gentle spirit will be missed by many.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Conway for the care, compassion and friendship they provided Robert during his residence there. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at Brookdale on Thursday, October 10, at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Robert's memory to the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 15, 2019