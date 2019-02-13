|
Robert C. Freudenberg
Wayne - Robert (Bob) Freudenberg, 64, of Wayne, NJ, passed away suddenly in a tragic fire with his beloved dog Popeye on January 31, 2019. He is now at home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, which is a great comfort to his family and friends.
Bob was raised in Denville and graduated from Morris Knolls High School. He was an extraordinarily skilled craftsman and sign painter and had worked independently and for Butler Sign Co. in Wayne.
Bob and Popeye, his certified therapy dog, visited residents of a nursing home, and went everywhere together. He had customized his motorcycle for Popeye to ride with him. Bob had run many marathons, fully restored an antique 1928 truck and participated with Popeye in many car and truck shows.
Bob was predeceased by his parents Richard and Jean Freudenberg. He is survived by his brother John (Susan) Freudenberg, sisters Debbie Freudenberg-Cruz (Michael) and Susan (John) Zapoluch, eight nieces and nephews, a great-niece, two great-nephews, stepmother Pat Freudenberg and many life-long and other dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 4-8 PM at Gaita Memorial Home, 154 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls, NJ 07424. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to "ADOPT", PO Box 331, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 (Animal Dignity Organization of Pequannock Township). www.gaitamh.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 13, 2019