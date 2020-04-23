|
|
Robert C. Vielee
Parsippany - Robert C. Vielee passed away with his son, Bill at his side on April 17, 2020 from natural causes at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville. He was 82.
Bob was born in Newburgh, NY on February 14th 1938 to Oscar W. and Dorothy (nee-Cramer). Vielee. His family moved to New Jersey when Bob was about 3 years old. After high school, Bob served in the National Guard from 1957 until being honorably discharged in 1963.
In 1959, he went to work for Custom Chemical Corporation in Elmwood Park. During his time there, he became vice president and then president, eventually purchasing the company in 1975.
Bob was an avid reader and runner. He was also a connoisseur of beers around the world.
He is pre-deceased by his parents, his grandsons: Thomas C. Vielee (1989) and Christopher P. Vielee (2010) and his son-in-law, Harald K. Dettle (2009).
Survivors include the mother of his children and dear friend, ex-wife, MaryAnn (nee-Tortoriello) Vielee; his daughter, Deborah L. Dettle (her children, Krista Dettle and Erik Dettle), his sons: Robert C. Vielee Jr. and his wife, Louise (their children: Nicolette, Danielle, Alyssa & Robert), William & Laura Vielee (their children, Casey & Dawn), James & Karen Vielee (their children, Jordan & Jason) and John & his wife, Eleanor. He is also survived by his three great-grandchildren - Casey and Jenna's children: Giovanna, Adrianna & Juliann.
The family hopes they can have a celebration of his life with all their family and friends in the future. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020