Robert Clifford Collins
Mendham - Robert Clifford Collins, long time Mendham resident, died peacefully at Holly Manor Center on April 27, 2020. He was 96.
He was born in Wilkes Barre, PA he lived in South Orange and Fanwood, NJ before settling in Mendham in 1971.
He served in the US Army during WWII and was a graduate of Bucknell University. He worked as an Engineer for Allied Chemical for many years.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Elizabeth, his wife Marie (Quinn), infant son, Robert Clifford Jr., son Robert Charles, daughter-in-law, Donna Collins (Dunphy), his sisters, Catherine (Leonard), Betty (Mulhern), Alice (Collins), Ann (Clarke) and Elaine (Lehman), and brother Charles.
He is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law: Mary Beth & Jeffrey Sawyer of Gilford, NH, Maura & Stephen Goessling of Yarmouth, ME, and Kathleen & Jamie Kiessling of Rockaway, NJ. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He is also survived by his sister Joan Eagan (Thomas), and sisters in law; Frances Hale (Don), and Barbara and Jane Quinn.
The Collins Family would like to thank the staff at Holly Manor for their care and compassion during his residency. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation be made to The Pastime Club or Mendham Volunteer Fire Department.
A private interment will be held in Hilltop Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a remembrance celebration at a later date. For complete obit go to baileyfuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020