Services
Bailey Funeral Home
8 Hilltop Road
Mendham, NJ 07945
(973) 543-4720
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Clifford Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Clifford Collins Obituary
Robert Clifford Collins

Mendham - Robert Clifford Collins, long time Mendham resident, died peacefully at Holly Manor Center on April 27, 2020. He was 96.

He was born in Wilkes Barre, PA he lived in South Orange and Fanwood, NJ before settling in Mendham in 1971.

He served in the US Army during WWII and was a graduate of Bucknell University. He worked as an Engineer for Allied Chemical for many years.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Elizabeth, his wife Marie (Quinn), infant son, Robert Clifford Jr., son Robert Charles, daughter-in-law, Donna Collins (Dunphy), his sisters, Catherine (Leonard), Betty (Mulhern), Alice (Collins), Ann (Clarke) and Elaine (Lehman), and brother Charles.

He is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law: Mary Beth & Jeffrey Sawyer of Gilford, NH, Maura & Stephen Goessling of Yarmouth, ME, and Kathleen & Jamie Kiessling of Rockaway, NJ. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He is also survived by his sister Joan Eagan (Thomas), and sisters in law; Frances Hale (Don), and Barbara and Jane Quinn.

The Collins Family would like to thank the staff at Holly Manor for their care and compassion during his residency. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation be made to The Pastime Club or Mendham Volunteer Fire Department.

A private interment will be held in Hilltop Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a remembrance celebration at a later date. For complete obit go to baileyfuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -