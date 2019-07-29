|
Robert "Bob" Cronin
Rockaway Twp. - Robert "Bob" Cronin, Age 94 of Rockaway Twp., NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Regency Grande Nursing Center, Dover.
Robert was born in Newark, moving to Rockaway Twp. in 1956 where he currently resided. Robert was a WWII US Navy Veteran.
Robert retired from Suburban Propane in Whippany in 1989 working as a pipe fitter in the Engineering Dept. After retiring he would go bowling weekly and out to lunch with his buddies. His hobby was making ducks for family and friends.
He and his wife Hazel travelled to Germany, Hawaii and Cruised. Spent many years going to the Jersey Shore and Catskills with many dear friends.
He was a life member of the Mine Hill American Legion Post 391. He was involved with Friends for Life, going on trips, lunches and holiday affairs which at one time was run through Dover General Hospital. Was active in the Rockaway Twp. Senior Citizens. His biggest joy in life was spending time with family.
Robert is predeceased by his wife Hazel (née Chegwidden) in 2016, his Son-In-Law James Kruger in 2018 as well as a brother Dan and 2 sisters; Mary & Irene.
Bob is survived and will be sadly missed by his daughters, Barbara Miller and husband Dennis of Kenvil; Marilyn Kruger of Succasunna. He was also the loving grandfather to his cherished grandchildren; Karen Bicking and husband George, Dianne Rogacki and husband Michael & Brian Kruger and wife Kimberley. Also survived by his precious great-grandchildren; Brendan, Tyler, Sarah, Stephen & Thomas.
Visitation will be held 9-11am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton followed by an 11am funeral service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover. At the family's request, please no flowers. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on July 29, 2019