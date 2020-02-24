Services
Robert D. Hiler Sr.

Robert D. Hiler Sr. Obituary
Robert D. Hiler, Sr.

Denville - Robert D. Hiler, Sr., 86, of Denville, NJ, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 66 years, Valerie (Pisar), devoted children, Shauna (Michael) Stanley, Robert, Jr. (Laura), Norman (Laurie), Paul (the late Karen) and Alison (Michael) Rice, also nine grandchildren, four great grandsons and former son-in-law, Russell Bakke, Sr.

Visiting on Wed., Feb. 26 th from 5-8 pm at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Ave., Boonton, NJ. The Service in the funeral home will be on Thu., Feb. 27 th at 11:00 am followed by the interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Boonton.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Boonton Rotary, PO Box 2, Boonton, NJ 07005, would be appreciated.

Please visit codeymackeyfh.com for the full obituary or to share a condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
