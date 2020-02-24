|
|
Robert D. Hiler, Sr.
Denville - Robert D. Hiler, Sr., 86, of Denville, NJ, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 66 years, Valerie (Pisar), devoted children, Shauna (Michael) Stanley, Robert, Jr. (Laura), Norman (Laurie), Paul (the late Karen) and Alison (Michael) Rice, also nine grandchildren, four great grandsons and former son-in-law, Russell Bakke, Sr.
Visiting on Wed., Feb. 26 th from 5-8 pm at the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home, 107 Essex Ave., Boonton, NJ. The Service in the funeral home will be on Thu., Feb. 27 th at 11:00 am followed by the interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Boonton.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Boonton Rotary, PO Box 2, Boonton, NJ 07005, would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020