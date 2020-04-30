|
Robert Emmett McGrogan
Robert Emmett McGrogan passed into Eternal Rest on April 28, 2020.
Born in Paterson on 11 November 1936 to R Emmett and Raphaela McGrogan, he was the eldest of four children.
From a family of bricklayers, Robert started his trade in 1952 at the age of sixteen. He worked on various projects across northern NJ and was a proud and respected member of Bricklayer's, Mason's & Plasterer's Local #2 Paterson for 68 years.
Robert served his country from 1957-1959 as a Private First Class in the Third Infantry Division, US Army, stationed in Germany.
He is survived by a sister Jacqueline Van Duyne, Montville, NJ, and a brother Thomas McGrogan, Kunkletown, PA. A son Robert Emmett and his four children, Mary, Grace, Kathleen, and John, Westtown, NY. A son John Patrick and his two children, Cayley and Amanda, Boonton, NJ. A daughter, MaryAnne Durante, and daughter Paige, North Haledon, NJ Many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother, John McGrogan.
He was the best father anyone could ask for. A standup man, tough and feisty to the very end.
Due to current circumstances, arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020