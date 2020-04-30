Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McGrogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Emmett McGrogan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Emmett McGrogan Obituary
Robert Emmett McGrogan

Robert Emmett McGrogan passed into Eternal Rest on April 28, 2020.

Born in Paterson on 11 November 1936 to R Emmett and Raphaela McGrogan, he was the eldest of four children.

From a family of bricklayers, Robert started his trade in 1952 at the age of sixteen. He worked on various projects across northern NJ and was a proud and respected member of Bricklayer's, Mason's & Plasterer's Local #2 Paterson for 68 years.

Robert served his country from 1957-1959 as a Private First Class in the Third Infantry Division, US Army, stationed in Germany.

He is survived by a sister Jacqueline Van Duyne, Montville, NJ, and a brother Thomas McGrogan, Kunkletown, PA. A son Robert Emmett and his four children, Mary, Grace, Kathleen, and John, Westtown, NY. A son John Patrick and his two children, Cayley and Amanda, Boonton, NJ. A daughter, MaryAnne Durante, and daughter Paige, North Haledon, NJ Many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother, John McGrogan.

He was the best father anyone could ask for. A standup man, tough and feisty to the very end.

Due to current circumstances, arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -