Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main St.
Little Falls, NJ
Robert F. Aldrich M.D.

Robert F. Aldrich M.D. Obituary
Robert F. Aldrich, MD

Weston, VT - Robert F. Aldrich, MD, 72, of Weston, Vt. died on Friday July 19, 2019.

He leaves behind his beloved wife and life partner of 50 years, Linda (Reo) Aldrich; his son, CW04 Timothy R. Aldrich, USMC; his daughter Kristen (Aldrich) Wronko; his son Terrence Reilly, his grandchildren: Shelby, Savannah, Jenna and Joseph. He is predeceased by his grandson Cpl. Tyler C.T.Aldrich, USMC

He was a Cardiologist with Cardiology Associates of North West Jersey.

A Memorial Gathering will take place at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls, NJ on July 30, 2019 from 1-3 pm followed by a Eulogy Service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.
Published in Daily Record on July 28, 2019
