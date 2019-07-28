|
|
Robert F. Aldrich, MD
Weston, VT - Robert F. Aldrich, MD, 72, of Weston, Vt. died on Friday July 19, 2019.
He leaves behind his beloved wife and life partner of 50 years, Linda (Reo) Aldrich; his son, CW04 Timothy R. Aldrich, USMC; his daughter Kristen (Aldrich) Wronko; his son Terrence Reilly, his grandchildren: Shelby, Savannah, Jenna and Joseph. He is predeceased by his grandson Cpl. Tyler C.T.Aldrich, USMC
He was a Cardiologist with Cardiology Associates of North West Jersey.
A Memorial Gathering will take place at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls, NJ on July 30, 2019 from 1-3 pm followed by a Eulogy Service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.
Published in Daily Record on July 28, 2019