Robert (Bob) Fred Fred Cobane, Sr.
Whippany - Robert (Bob) Fred Cobane, Sr., entered into eternal rest on August 1, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home after a brief battle with melanoma. He was 73.
Born on March 9, 1946 in Jersey City, he was the son of the late Samuel and Ellen Cobane. Bob lived in Harrison before moving to Whippany at age 4 with his parents and sister, Ellen (Honey). A 1964 graduate of Hanover Park Regional High School, Bob began his career as a lineman on August 15, 1966 with Jersey Central Power and Light Co. until his retirement 48 years later on August 15, 2014. On March 11, 1967, he joined the Whippany Fire Department and was an active member up until his death. From 1977 to 1980 he served as Fire Chief and in 1995 he was named Fireman of the Year. He served as a Fire Commissioner for the department from 1985-2015. Bob was a member of the Morris County Chief's Association, New Jersey State Firemen's Exempt Association and a VFW Auxiliary member of Post 5351 in Whippany.
Always willing to lend a helping hand, Bob was often seen driving his Kubota around the neighborhood. He especially enjoyed being outdoors, working on his lawn and garden. Since childhood, he spent much of his time fishing, hunting, ice fishing and enjoying nature at the Brickyard Ponds. Bob and Pat traveled the world together, with his favorite destination being Bermuda. Bob brought a smile to everyone's face with his witty jokes and jolly sense of humor. He enjoyed sharing stories, especially of how he and his son caught the bank robbers at the Brickyard in 2010. Bob was a loving husband, father and Pop Pop and a friend to everyone. He was his grandchildren's #1 fan at all of their sporting events.
Preceded by his parents and grandson, James Ricker, Jr., Bob is survived by his wife Pat of 50 years, sons Rob and his wife Vicki, Tom and his wife Lauren; daughters Tricia Coyle and her husband Matt, and Tammy and her husband James Ricker and his sister, Ellen Hulsen. He will be deeply missed by his eight grandchildren Paul, Bobby, Anna and Timmy Croyle; Emma, Sam and Liam Cobane; and TJ Cobane.
Visitation will be at the Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, 49 Whippany Rd., Whippany on Sunday, August 4 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 90 Whippany Rd., Whippany on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. An interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Whippany. In lieu of flowers, Bob's family has set up a Go Fund Me Page (https://gofundme.com/benches-for-bob) for donations towards memorial benches to be installed at town parks and sports fields, where he would often be seen cheering on his grandchildren.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 3, 2019