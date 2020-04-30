|
|
Robert G. Hopp
Montville -
Robert George "Bob" Hopp, 70, passed away Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020 at the NJ Veterans Home in Paramus.
Born in Newark, Bob was raised in Bloomfield and lived in Montville Township for over 40 years.
Bob served two and a half tours as a Navy Seal with the United States Navy during the Vietnam War before receiving a purple heart for an abdominal injury and being honorably discharged.
He was a foreman and machine operator with Catanzaro Demolition for 25 years before semi-retiring 10 years ago.
Bob was a longtime member of St. Pius X R.C. Church in Montville where he was active with the Knights of Columbus Council and earned his 4th Degree. He was also a member of American Legion Post 279 of Lincoln Park, a volunteer fire fighter with the Montville Fire Department, and the unofficial "team chef" of the Montville High School Football Team while his son played.
He is survived by his loving wife, Florence (Brania) and their son JJ Brania-Hopp of Montville. As well as John Ventres of Rockaway; and two grandchildren, Alexander and Presley. He was preceded in death by a brother, John Hopp Jr.
In the interest of public health, all services will be private under the direction fo the S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). a Memorial Mass and celebration of Bob's life will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for memorial gifts to the St. Pius X Knights of Colombus. For further info, please see : parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020