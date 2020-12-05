Robert J. Cali
Byram Township - Robert J. Cali of Byram Township passed away Thursday December 3, 2020 at home.
He was 73.
Born in Passaic, he was raised in Lodi. As a youth he summered in Lake Hopatcong with his family and as an adult he permanently moved to the area living in Hopatcong Heights, Budd Lake and Hackettstown before moving to Byram Township 12 years ago.
Prior to his retirement, Bob was a real estate agent for 1 Real Estate Network in Succasunna. In 2017 he was inducted as a Realtor Emeritus for having served as a NJ Realtor for 40 years.
He enjoyed fishing, kayaking on the Musconetcong River, poker (especially the game of Omaha Hi-Lo), spending time with his grandson Jack and reading fiction.
Devoted father of Carin Cali. Loving grandfather of Jack Stefanelli. Dear brother of James, Joe, Frank and Guy Cali and the late John Cali. Cherished son of the late Joseph and the late Irene (Petrucci) Cali.
Cremation arrangements are private.
Arrangements by Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing.
For further information and to share a fond memory please visit www.leberlakeside.com
.
Memorial donations in Bob's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
).