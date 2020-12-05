1/
Robert J. Cali
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Cali

Byram Township - Robert J. Cali of Byram Township passed away Thursday December 3, 2020 at home.

He was 73.

Born in Passaic, he was raised in Lodi. As a youth he summered in Lake Hopatcong with his family and as an adult he permanently moved to the area living in Hopatcong Heights, Budd Lake and Hackettstown before moving to Byram Township 12 years ago.

Prior to his retirement, Bob was a real estate agent for 1 Real Estate Network in Succasunna. In 2017 he was inducted as a Realtor Emeritus for having served as a NJ Realtor for 40 years.

He enjoyed fishing, kayaking on the Musconetcong River, poker (especially the game of Omaha Hi-Lo), spending time with his grandson Jack and reading fiction.

Devoted father of Carin Cali. Loving grandfather of Jack Stefanelli. Dear brother of James, Joe, Frank and Guy Cali and the late John Cali. Cherished son of the late Joseph and the late Irene (Petrucci) Cali.

Cremation arrangements are private.

Arrangements by Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing.

For further information and to share a fond memory please visit www.leberlakeside.com.

Memorial donations in Bob's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home
150 Landing Rd.
Landing, NJ 07850
(973) 398-3000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved