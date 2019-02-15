|
Robert J. Krozser
- - Robert J. Krozser, 94, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on February 11th , 2019 at Morristown Medical Center. He was born at home on Linden St., Morristown to John and Margaret Krozser, and was the third of five children.
Bob graduated from Morristown H.S. in 1942, and worked at Picatinny Arsenal, and Greystone Hospital. He was an electrician's apprentice before he was called to service and proudly served his country during WWII. He trained at Ft. Stewart, GA and Ft. Davis, NC in anti-aircraft maneuvers (shooting down planes!) and saw active duty in Germany.
He and his wife, Peggy, built a home in Morris Plains in 1952, where they lived for 65 years. Bob was a member of St. Virgil's parish, Knights of Columbus, and the Chrysanthemum Society at the Arboretum. An avid gardener, he won a blue ribbon in the Society's 2012 flower show. He caddied at Springbrook Country Club as a teen, which began a life-long love of golf. He played with the "Over the Hill Gang" in Delaware Water Gap, PA until age 88.
Bob is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, Peggy. He is also survived by his loving daughters, Jean (Hank) Barletta of Madison, and Barbara (Dick) Fleischmann of Hilton Head, SC, as well as his cherished grandchildren, Rob Barletta, Ryan Barletta, Jeramie (Tanner) Lambeseder, Noelle Fleischmann, and Kurt Fleischmann. He is also survived by his brother, George Krozser in addition to many nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his grandson, Kyle Fleischmann, and his brothers, John Krozser and Joseph Krozser, and his sister, Margaret Shackelford.
Bob's friendly, easy going nature endeared him to all who knew him.
Family and friends are welcome to gather on Monday, February 18, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Dangler Funeral Home, 600 Speedwell Ave., Morris Plains, NJ 07950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Virgil's Church, Morris Plains. Interment will follow at
Holy Rood Cemetery, Morristown, NJ.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 15, 2019