Asheville, NC - Robert J. Ruddy, 56, of Asheville, NC died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in hospice after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Robert was the son on John J and Frances Ruddy of Dover, NJ (both deceased). He was a 1981 graduate of Dover High School and a 1985 graduate of Villanova University. Robert retired as an electronics engineer at the Naval Warfare Center, Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) in Patuxent River, MD. Upon retirement, he actively volunteered and served on the Board of Directors with Asheville, NC GreenWorks, a non-profit organization committed to environmental cleanup.

Robert is survived by two sisters, Marilyn Sutton of Califon, NJ and Cindy of Stanhope, NJ, a brother John J. Jr. of Dover, and two nephews, Shawn Sutton of Budd Lake, NJ and Kyle Sutton of Frederick, MD.

Robert will be honored in a memorial service on June 6, 2020 in Simpson, PA.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
