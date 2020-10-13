1/
Robert John Lakatos
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert John Lakatos

Rockaway Boro - Robert John Lakatos died on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Boonton Care Center in Boonton Twp. He was 69. Born in Dover, he was a lifelong resident of Rockaway Borough. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was the recipient of a Bronze Service Star.

Mr. Lakatos was employed with the Denville Twp. Dept of Public Works prior to his retirement.

He was predeceased by his mother, Joan Lakatos. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Muccilli of South Carolina; his father, John Lakatos of Rockaway; and two brothers: Richard Lakatos of Rockaway and Gary Lakatos of Lafayette.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 15 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. A service with Military Honors will conclude visiting at 7:00PM. Masks required, building capacity limited due to current State regulations, please be courteous of others waiting to pay respects.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Service
07:00 PM
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc
20 Keller Ave
Rockaway, NJ 07866
(973) 627-0075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved