Robert John Lakatos
Rockaway Boro - Robert John Lakatos died on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Boonton Care Center in Boonton Twp. He was 69. Born in Dover, he was a lifelong resident of Rockaway Borough. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was the recipient of a Bronze Service Star.
Mr. Lakatos was employed with the Denville Twp. Dept of Public Works prior to his retirement.
He was predeceased by his mother, Joan Lakatos. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Muccilli of South Carolina; his father, John Lakatos of Rockaway; and two brothers: Richard Lakatos of Rockaway and Gary Lakatos of Lafayette.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 15 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. A service with Military Honors will conclude visiting at 7:00PM. Masks required, building capacity limited due to current State regulations, please be courteous of others waiting to pay respects.
