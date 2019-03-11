|
|
Robert John Stevens
- - Robert John Stevens died on March 8, 2019 after a short illness at Mount Sinai Hospital in NYC surrounded by his loved ones. Bob was born in New Brunswick, NJ on August 13, 1973. He was a graduate of Whippany Park High School where he lettered in soccer, ice hockey and baseball. He graduated from Villanova University with a degree in Chemical Engineering and earned an MBA from Columbia University. After many years as an IT Director at Jones, NY he was was currently employed as an IT consultant at Bon Consulting. Bob was an avid fan of the NY Rangers and the Yankees and loved his Villanova Wildcats. He enjoyed playing ice hockey in Central Park and fishing at the Jersey shore.
Bob is survived by his parents, Bob and Cathie Stevens of Little Egg Harbor, NJ his brother, Jim and his wife Jennifer of Whitehouse Station, NJ and the love of his life, Krista Carman of Alexandria, VA. He is also survived by his nephews, Connor and Colton and his niece Kelly. Additional survivors include his grandmother, Anne Stevens of Greenville, SC, many aunts, uncles and cousins. Bob will be remembered for his quick Irish wit, his infectious laugh and his loyalty and devotion to his family and friends.
Viewing will be held at Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home in Whippany on Wednesday, March 13 from 4-8 pm and a Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Thursday, March 14 at 9:30 am at Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Church, Cedar Knolls, NJ. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. John's Soup Kitchen, 871 McCarter Highway, Newark, NJ 07102 or the . For more info, visit www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019