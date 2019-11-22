|
|
Robert John Strechay
1941 - 2019
The Strechay Family regrets to announce the passing Robert (Bob) John Strechay, age 78, of Shrub Oak, NY, and formerly of Parsippany, NJ, after a 13-year battle against Parkinson's Disease.
Bob was born in New York City in 1941, to immigrant parents from Czechoslovakia, John and Elizabeth (Prascsak) Strechay of Lower Nazareth, PA (preceded), and relocated to Mount Pocono, PA. He enlisted in 1963 in the U.S. Army, serving in the Philippines, in Vietnam, as well as domestic postings. He was honorably discharged in 1967 and attended college undergrad in accounting at Wilkes College, in Wilkes Barre, PA.
After graduating, Bob worked for Deloitte and Touche, becoming a CPA. Next after the "Big 5" he moved to Allied Stores Corp, serving as Vice President and COO, in 1986. After the acquisition by Campeau Corp, he led the merger with Federated Department Stores in 1988. Later, after Mimi Letts' elected as Mayor of Parsippany Troy-Hills, Bob was appointed Business Administrator, serving until 2004, when he took on Director of Utilities until his retirement in 2011. Working under Democratic Administrations (Letts, Luther) and Republican Administration (Barberio), Bob was seen as a pragmatist who valued bi-partisanship as the best way to serve the residents of the township. Bob also served as Treasurer of Parsippany-Troy Hills Senior Citizen Housing Corporation, Scoutmaster for Troop 173, and Treasurer of the Natural Glass Corvette Club.
He is survived by his wife Susan P. (Smith) Strechay of Shrub Oak, NY; his brother Ernest and Sister-in-law Linda Strechay, Lower Nazareth; son Robert and Kristen Strechay, grandchildren Samuel and Lauren of Hopkinton, MA; son Daniel and Kathryn Strechay, grandchildren Nathaniel and William (Lewisboro, NY); son Joseph and Jennifer Strechay (East Pennsboro, PA); and niece Michelle (Strechay) Tauber, nephew Michael and wife Jamie (Youst) Strechay and eight grandnieces and grandnephews.
The viewing will be held at Yorktown Funeral Home (945 E Main St, Shrub Oak, NY 10588) on 24th, November 2019 from 2pm to 6pm. Memorial church service will be held 25th, November 2019, 10am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church (1377 E Main St, Shrub Oak, NY 10588). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation (https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate) to continue the fight against Parkinson's Disease.
Published in Daily Record from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019