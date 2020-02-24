|
Robert L. Mullen, Sr.
Robert L. Mullen, Sr., 85, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. Clare's Hospital, Dover. He was born in Morristown and has been a long-time resident of Stanhope. Robert served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He then worked for Picatinny Arsenal as an Electrician for 32 years before his retirement 32 years ago.
Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed going to the casino.
He is survived by his wife Irene of 63 years; three children Sharon Campbell, Rhonda Kosut and Robert L. Mullen, Jr.; five grandchildren Douglas Campbell, Kyrstine Larson, Cassandra Kosut, Kristopher Kosut and Kyle Kosut and two great-grandchildren Landen Larson and Aaliyah Larson.
Visitation Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 4:00-8:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Service Thursday, February 27, 2020, 10:00AM also at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Randolph.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020