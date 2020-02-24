Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Mullen Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Mullen Sr. Obituary
Robert L. Mullen, Sr.

Robert L. Mullen, Sr., 85, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. Clare's Hospital, Dover. He was born in Morristown and has been a long-time resident of Stanhope. Robert served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He then worked for Picatinny Arsenal as an Electrician for 32 years before his retirement 32 years ago.

Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed going to the casino.

He is survived by his wife Irene of 63 years; three children Sharon Campbell, Rhonda Kosut and Robert L. Mullen, Jr.; five grandchildren Douglas Campbell, Kyrstine Larson, Cassandra Kosut, Kristopher Kosut and Kyle Kosut and two great-grandchildren Landen Larson and Aaliyah Larson.

Visitation Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 4:00-8:00PM at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 State Route 10 West, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com). Funeral Service Thursday, February 27, 2020, 10:00AM also at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Randolph.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -