Robert L. Weber
Robert L. Weber passed away at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville, NJ on October 7, 2020, at the age of 86.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA he grew up in Pinebrook and spent most of his life in Lake Hiawatha before moving to Denville, NJ 25 years ago.
Robert proudly served in the United States Army where he was stationed in Panama in the late 1950s. He worked as an auto mechanic for many years at Huggs Auto Electric in Montclair and then at Valley Exxon also in Montclair, NJ before retiring in 2006.
He loved to go camping and trout fishing, one of his favorite spots was River Beach campsite in PA along the Delaware River. He was also an avid Nascar fan following Jeff Gordon until his retirement and then supporting Kyle Busch. Robert's greatest love of all was his dearest Margaret (Moylan-LaBruno) Weber with whom he was married to for the last 25 years.
Robert was predeceased by his mother Sarah Morris and her husband Clarence, his father Charles Weber and his wife Lilia, his daughter Robin Weber, brother Charles Weber and his wife Theresa, his sister Elizabeth Morris, his In-Laws Edward and Mary Moylan, brother-in-law Edward Moylan Jr. and sister In-Law Marianne Weber.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Margaret (Moylan-LaBruno) Weber as well as his loving children Robert (& Jill) Weber, Thomas (& Donna) Weber, William
(& Valerie) Weber, Toni Beth (& Joseph) Castoro, Deborah (& Michael) Stroble and Edward (& Michelle) LaBruno. He is also survived by his grandchildren Robert Weber, Brian Weber, Jack Weber, Thomas Weber, William Weber, Tyler O'Connell, Ian Kearon, James Fasulo, Emily DiGiorgi, Hannah LaBruno and Madison LaBruno and his brother Arthur Weber.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM followed by a funeral service at 5:30 PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Avenue Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com
.
Memorial Donations can be made in his memory to the Disabled American Veterans
by way of inmemof.org
.