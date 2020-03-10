Services
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
(908) 852-3361
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
11 Schooley's Mountain Road
Long Valley, NJ
Robert Levon Brobst


1934 - 2020
Robert Levon Brobst Obituary
Robert Levon Brobst

Long Valley - Robert Levon Brobst, 85, of Long Valley, New Jersey passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness.

Robert was born March 23, 1934 in Accident, Maryland to Cormany and Carrie Brobst. He was an alumnus of West Virginia University and pursued post-graduate degrees at Montclair State University and Lehigh University. Robert was a proud war-time veteran of the United States Navy serving as a Lieutenant JG. On December 9, 1961 he married the former Linda Litzen with whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage. Robert was employed as a science teacher in the Franklin Township School District and retired after many years of teaching public school. He was the proud owner of S.O.S. Stove and Fireplace Shoppe and built the business into one of the foremost stove shops in North Jersey. He lived his life under a philosophy of HOPE, stating "Hope propels us to achieve our dreams and drives us towards our pursuits."

Robert was pre-deceased by his three brothers and five sisters. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda, his daughter Ingrid Kouyialis and her husband Peter of Lake Hiawatha, NJ; his daughter Nancy Douglas and her husband Brian, of Branchburg, NJ, his daughter Erika Ackerman and her husband Jeff of Long Valley, NJ; his daughter Heidi Itkor and her husband Joseph of Hackettstown, NJ; his daughter Gretchen Capan of Long Valley, NJ and his son Robert Brobst Jr. and his wife Melissa of Long Valley, NJ. Robert was also the loving grandfather of Rachel Douglas, Bridget Douglas, Meghan Douglas, Sophia Douglas, Larissa Winterbottom and her husband Will, Amanda Ackerman, Tristan Ackerman, Erik Ackerman, Emily Itkor, Lauren Itkor, Samantha Capan, Chelsea Capan, Benjamin Capan, Kailene Brobst, Isabella Brobst and Robbie Brobst.

Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm and 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ.

A Lutheran service, with military honors, will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, 11 Schooley's Mountain Road, Long Valley, NJ at 11:00 am.

Flowers are appreciated. If preferred, donations can be made to either

The Zion Lutheran Church at 11 Schooley's Mountain Road, Long Valley, NJ, 07853 or The Long Valley First Aid Squad at 70 East Mill Road, Long Valley, NJ 07853.
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
