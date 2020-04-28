|
|
Robert Lewis Van Valer
Lake Shawnee - Robert "Van" Van Valer, age 84, passed away on April 27th, 2020 after a long illness and complications associated with COVID-19. He was a longtime resident of the Lake Shawnee section of Jefferson Twp.
Mr. Van Valer retired as VP of University Relations from The Rockefeller University in 1991.
He was a veteran of the Air Force serving during the Korean War.
Van is survived by a son, David and daughter-in-law Lisa.
In lieu of flowers and condolences, the family requests donations of PPE, meals, anything useful at all… be made to first responders and medical providers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020