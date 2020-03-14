Services
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Liturgy
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle RC Church
179 Baldwin Rd.
Parsippany, NJ
View Map
Robert M. Fraraccio Obituary
Robert M. Fraraccio

Robert M. Fraraccio, 86, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville.

He was born and raised in the Hell's Kitchen section of New York City, before coming to Parsippany 50 years ago.

Robert worked as a cameraman for NBC in New York City for many years before retiring.

Survivors include his wife, Arlene (nee-McNamee); his daughters: Catherine T. Fraraccio and Mary E. Fraraccio Vaillancourt and her husband Michael; his sister, Victoria Reel; and his 2 cherished granddaughters: Theresa and Kathryn Vaillancourt.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Liturgy of Christian Burial to be offered on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle RC Church, 179 Baldwin Rd., Parsippany, NJ. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Par-Troy Funeral Home, 95 Parsippany Rd, Parsippany, 973-887-3235 or www.partroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
