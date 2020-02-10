|
Robert Nelson Harris, III
Morristown - Robert Nelson Harris III died at the age of 81, surrounded by family at Morristown Medical Center on February 7, 2020.
Bob was born January 31, 1939, in New York, NY and raised in New Britain, PA with parents Robert Nelson Harris Jr. and Margaret Schoonmaker Harris. He is survived by his wife Marilynn Harris, his sister Susan Harris, and his large extended family including four children, eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, one step-son and two step-grandchildren.
A supportive member of the community, Bob served The Presbyterian Church in Morristown in many roles, notably as an Elder serving on the church's Finance and Outreach Committees and a member of Triple A. His missions included service in the Dominican Republic, extending his knowledge of carpentry, electrical and finish work to help build a local church with other members of the congregation. His legacy will be one of quiet service for the betterment of the communities that needed him most.
His marriage to the late Janice Martin Harris was a central facet of his life for 59 years. Jan died in 2017 in her home in Morristown, NJ. Together, they raised four children, who now live and contribute to their own communities. Community service, raising their family and the experiences gained through international travel were particularly important parts of their rich lives together.
In recent years, Bob surprised friends and family with announcements that reminded all of his capacity for embracing change and living life to the fullest. First, he embarked on adventurous travel to Africa and the Amazon, returning with stunning images and fantastic stories. Then, Bob married Marilynn Hummer Harris, also a devoted member of the church and long-time friend in the fall of 2019. The ceremony was a heartwarming celebration of life and their desire to continually enrich it with joy.
A Memorial Service will be held at The Presbyterian Church in Morristown, 57 E. Park Place, Morristown, NJ 07960 on Saturday, February 15 at 2:00 pm. Reception in the Narthex to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Presbyterian Church in Morristown Commemorative Fund.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020