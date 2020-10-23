1/
Robert Nestman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Nestman

Pompton Plains - Robert Nestman, 90, of Pompton Plains, passed away on October 19, 2020.

Robert was a proud US Army veteran and was a resident of Old Tappan for over 60 years before moving to Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather whose family meant everything to him. He loved the lake life, manhattans, and sharing a good cigar.

Robert is survived by his wife, Dorothy (nee Miles); his children, Rich (Ann), Diane Mezejewski (Ted), Carl (Lorraine), Ken (Gerianne), Paul (Mark Lillis), and Bill; his sister, Elke; his grandchildren, Michael (Sally), Keith (Tracy), Colleen, Daniel, Mark, Andrea, Carolyn, Rachel (Joshua), Alex, and Ava; his great grandchildren, Gianna and Stella; his nephew, Walter; and niece, Wendy. He was predeceased by his mother, Christine Staffhorst, and by his grandson, Brian Mezejewski.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 106 Orangeburg Road, Old Tappan, NJ 07675 would be greatly appreciated by his family.

Private services have been arranged.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M. John Scanlan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved