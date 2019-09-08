|
Robert P. Borzomati
Shartlesville, PA - Robert P. Borzomati, 74, of Shartlesville, passed away on Friday September 6, 2019 in Penn State Health St. Joseph. He was the loving husband of MaryAnn T. (Rampone) Borzomati.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Grace J. (Bologna) Borzomati. Bob graduated from St. Catherine's High School, Brooklyn; Rockland County Community College; and Orange County Community College, where he was on the Dean's List. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Bob worked for Ford Corporation for ten years in Mahwah, New Jersey, and from then on became a guru on cars and repairing them. He then went to work for Wakefern Food Corporation for thirty years as a system analyst/manager of many tasks but mainly the "computer man". Bob was transferred to the Breinigsville branch in 2005, and subsequently moved to Shartlesville.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children: Robert (Robbie) Borzomati, Las Vegas, NV; and Sarah (Borzomati) Taylor, Connecticut; two grandchildren: Isaac and Shanlei; one sister: Fran Heid, East Berlin; and many nieces and nephews. Bob will be missed by his furry companions: Gigi and Buddy.
Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Friday 10:00 to 11:00 am. Burial will be private in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Abbottstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 8, 2019