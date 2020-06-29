Robert Paul Allatta
Robert Paul Allatta passed away on June 22, 2020. He was 64 years old.
Born in Newark, NJ, to parents Philip and Jean (McNally) Allatta, Bobby grew up in Morris Township with his family. He was self-employed and worked as a house painter for most of his life. He lived in Boonton for many years before moving to Mendham about fifteen years ago.
Bobby was a member of the "Cromwell Crew", a group of childhood and life-long friends. He was an avid collector of keepsakes and antiques. Among his prized possessions were sets of antique tools, model cars, albums, and family photos. He enjoyed going to hot rod classic car shows and finding treasures at garage sales and flea markets. He was endlessly giving, and cherished being with family and friends.
Bobby is predeceased by his father, Philip, and his sister Kathleen Allatta. He is survived by his mother, Jean of Mendham, NJ, brothers Joseph (Elizabeth) Allatta of FL, Paul (Peg) Allatta of Long Valley, NJ, PJ (Rebecca) Allatta of Menai, Australia, sister Joan Allatta of Mendham, NJ, nieces and nephews Eric, Danielle, James, Bryan, Michael, Brendan, Kaylee, Renee, Charlotte, grandnieces and grandnephews Joy, Laurily, Angel, Bella and Bruce.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-7pm at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Rd., Mendham. Funeral Liturgy Wed 11am at St. Joseph Church Mendham. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobby's memory can be made to Atlantic Health System, Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, Veterans Support Fund (https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/8QwWCo2nGQUX4NN03CVj8dE?domain=f4mmc.org)
Robert Paul Allatta passed away on June 22, 2020. He was 64 years old.
Born in Newark, NJ, to parents Philip and Jean (McNally) Allatta, Bobby grew up in Morris Township with his family. He was self-employed and worked as a house painter for most of his life. He lived in Boonton for many years before moving to Mendham about fifteen years ago.
Bobby was a member of the "Cromwell Crew", a group of childhood and life-long friends. He was an avid collector of keepsakes and antiques. Among his prized possessions were sets of antique tools, model cars, albums, and family photos. He enjoyed going to hot rod classic car shows and finding treasures at garage sales and flea markets. He was endlessly giving, and cherished being with family and friends.
Bobby is predeceased by his father, Philip, and his sister Kathleen Allatta. He is survived by his mother, Jean of Mendham, NJ, brothers Joseph (Elizabeth) Allatta of FL, Paul (Peg) Allatta of Long Valley, NJ, PJ (Rebecca) Allatta of Menai, Australia, sister Joan Allatta of Mendham, NJ, nieces and nephews Eric, Danielle, James, Bryan, Michael, Brendan, Kaylee, Renee, Charlotte, grandnieces and grandnephews Joy, Laurily, Angel, Bella and Bruce.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-7pm at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Rd., Mendham. Funeral Liturgy Wed 11am at St. Joseph Church Mendham. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobby's memory can be made to Atlantic Health System, Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, Veterans Support Fund (https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/8QwWCo2nGQUX4NN03CVj8dE?domain=f4mmc.org)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.