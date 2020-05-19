Services
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
Robert Plucinsky

Robert Plucinsky Obituary
Robert Plucinsky

Lincoln Park - Robert Plucinsky, 87, passed away at home on May 17, 2020. He worked as a Mason for Triple Masonry in Garfield, NJ.

The son of the late William and Mary (Cizacky) Plucinsky, he was born on February 11, 1933 in Passiac, NJ. He was married to Clara (McKean) Plucinsky for 65 years.

Robert leaves behind his wife, Clara Plucinsky; children, Catherine Marcher and husband Eric of Stroudsburg, PA and Robert Kyle and wife Carol of Denville, NJ and three grandchildren, Kyle, Andy and Brian.

Graveside services were private at convenience to the family at McKean Valley Cemetery, Shohola, PA.

Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroy anfuneralhome.com).
Published in Daily Record from May 19 to May 20, 2020
