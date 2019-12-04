|
|
Robert Reginald Ervey
Bluffton, SC -
Robert R. Ervey of Bluffton, SC, formerly of Denville, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 81. Bob was born January 8, 1938 in Dover, NJ to the late Reginald and Anna Ervey and is pre-deceased by his brothers Richard and Roger Ervey.
Bob graduated from Dover High School and Rutgers School of Pharmacy. As a pharmacist, he owned Gerard's Pharmacy for several decades. He was an active member of the Denville Rotary Club and voted Businessman of the Year. Bob was very artistic and created many of the original figures at Denville's Santaland as well as many beautiful oil paintings later in life. He was an avid runner and ran in many races including the New York City Marathon. He enjoyed tennis, paddle, golf and was a big NY Giants fan. For retirement, he and his wife Barbara moved to Brewster, MA on Cape Cod where they built their dream home and lived for 25 years before moving to Bluffton, SC 5 years ago.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Barbara, his son Jason and his wife Joanne of Andover, NJ, his daughter Jill of Rochester, NH, and his son Glen and his wife Joan of Farmington, NH. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren Benjamin of New York City and Hannah of Boston.
Services are private. Condolences and memories can be sent online on the Daily Record website. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in remembrance of Bob.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019