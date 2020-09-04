1/
Robert Richard Sullivan
Robert Richard Sullivan

Wharton - Robert Richard Sullivan, 50 of Wharton, NJ, passed away unexpectedly, at home, on August, 28, 2020 .

Born in Montclair, NJ, Bob was a graduate of Morris Hills High School in Rockaway NJ. He received his Bachelors of Science Degree from The George Washington University, Class of 1992.

Bob loved summers vacationing in Long Beach Island NJ with his family, becoming a lifeguard for Long Beach Township in his college days. An avid golfer, he enjoyed the pursuit of perfecting his game with his 3 golf buddies. Often finishing up a good day on the links ( or bad as the case may be) with the requisite 19th hole.

Bob had a long and very successful career working in the telecommunications field.

Fiercely intelligent, a man's man, with an incredible sense of humor. A loyal friend with a huge heart. As dispositions go, one would be hard pressed to find a more affable, easy to be with person. Taken far too soon, he will be profoundly missed by so many.

Bob was predeceased by his Father, Frank Sullivan, his Mother, Ann Sullivan, and his brother Terence Sullivan. Surviving are his brothers, John of Boston, Mass., Timothy of Dover, NJ, and his sister Megan of New Hope, PA. He is also survived by two nephews, Kevin and Thomas, along with many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11am on Saturday, September 5, at St. Mary's Church in Wharton. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Mine Hill.

"Oh, the tree of life is growing Where the spirit never dies

And the bright light of salvation shines In dark and empty skies" Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com




Published in Daily Record from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
