Robert S. Emery
Montville Township - Robert S. Emery died peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, following a long illness. He was 92. Born and raised in Boonton, he lived there before moving to Montville 67 years ago. Mr. Emery joined the US Navy after World War II, serving for over a year. Robert was a Cost-Estimator for Aircraft Radio in Boonton Township for 41 years before retiring in 1989. He also worked part-time as a Bartender at Jerry's Tavern for many years. Robert graduated from Boonton High School in 1945, where he played on the Football, Basketball, and Baseball teams as an All-Star Player. Everyone called him "Emery". Mr. Emery held a great pride for his beautiful wife, Helen, whom he lovingly called "Mother", and his large family of 12 children, 26 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He often talked about making a movie about the "Emery" family.
He was predeceased by his wife, Helen F. Emery in 2012, a daughter Christine Celusak in 1983, a granddaughter Rebecca, a grandson Kevin, a great-granddaughter, Christine, and his sister, Eileen Jameson. Mr. Emery is survived by six daughters, Linda Masar of Bangor, PA, Carol Caraballo and husband Wilfredo of Ledgewood, Nancy Tierney and husband Timothy of Ponce Inlet, FL, MaryClaire Emery of Port Orange, FL, Patricia Emery and husband Timothy Scrivani of Mt. Arlington, and Gail Strumph and husband Gary of Montville; five sons, Robert of Montville, David and wife Amy, of Montville, Edwin and wife Corine of Stockholm, Michael and wife Christine of Parsippany, and John and wife Melanie of Lyons, OR. Robert is also survived by 24 grandchildren: Martin, Heather, Stephanie, Kimberly, Michele, Andrew, Adam, Robin, Cooper, Emerson, Christopher, Edwin, Eva, Kaley, Shelby, Jessica, Zack, Christine, Nicholas, Monica, Allison, Alex, Griffin and Michael, 7 great grandchildren, and several nieces. A private graveside service will be held at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to the animal shelter of your choice.
Published in Daily Record from May 6 to May 10, 2020