1/
Robert U. Dagna
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert U. Dagna

Robert U. Dagna, age 89, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 at the VNA Hospice at St. Clare's Hospital, Dover. Son of Stefano and Palmina Dagna who emigrated to New York from the Piedmont section of Italy. He was born in Corona, NY and grew up in an Italian neighborhood but never learned to speak Italian, since his parents wanted him to be American. He received Bachelor's & Master's degrees in Mechanical Engineering from City College of NY, and continued graduate studies at Hofstra & NJIT. He served in the U.S. Army in the Corps of Engineers. He worked at Sperry Gyroscope when he met his wife, Anna, who had moved to NYC from PA. They lived 3 years in NY when he was offered a job at McKiernan-Terry in Dover, NJ. They then became suburbanites. He was a Registered Professional Engineer (PE) in NJ.They moved to Morris Plains and later to Randolph, where they lived for 30 years, before moving to an active retirement community in Rockaway where they enjoyed the many activities, including the Italian Club where he served a term as president. They enjoyed travelling and he especially enjoyed cruises.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Anna (Schaeffer); his daughter, Jennifer & husband James Tunnicliffe & children, Zoe, Liam, & Peter, and his son, Stephen & son, Austyn. All who live nearby. He was predeceased by his older brother, Joseph.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral will be held at the Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to either the VNA of New Jersey, https://www.vnannj.org/donate.html. Alternatively, you can call Diane Myers at 973.451.4148 and make a donation via phone or send a check, made payable to, Visiting Nurse Association of Northern NJ, Attn: Diane Myers, 175 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960 or The Rockaway Township Fire Department & Rescue Squad, 65 Mt. Hope Road, Rockaway, NJ 07866.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tuttle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved