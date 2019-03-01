Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Rockaway Presbyterian Cemetery
35 Church St.
Rockaway, NJ
Robert W. Enholm, III

Stuart, FL - Robert W. Enholm, III died unexpectedly at his home in Stuart, FL on Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was 58.

Born in Dover, he was the beloved son of Sue McElroy Enholm and Robert Enholm. He grew up in Rockaway and spent summers at Green Pond. He began working at the Green Pond Golf Club, his family's business, when he was a teenager. He graduated from Morris Hills High School in 1978. He continued his work as a greenskeeper after moving to Florida.

He was also a skilled carpenter and mechanic. In addition to golf, his other interests included professional football and college basketball. He especially loved spending time at the track watching thoroughbred horse racing.

He is survived by his sister, Elise Enholm of Green Pond, two nieces: Rebecca Testa and Leah Standish; and siblings, Krista Smyth and Karin Ross.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00AM at Rockaway Presbyterian Cemetery, 35 Church St., Rockaway. Arrangements entrusted to Whitham - Kanapaux Funeral Home, Rockaway.

Condolence messages may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 1, 2019
