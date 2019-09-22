Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
63 E. Main ST
Rockaway, NJ
Robert W. Herd Obituary
Denville - Robert W. Herd, 76, of Denville, N.J. passed away on Sept. 17, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 63 E. Main ST, Rockaway N.J. on Sat., Sept 28th, at 11:30a.m. Born in Newark, N.J., to the late Louise Zannino and Edward Herd.

His family was the most important thing to him and there was no place better than the Ocean City NJ beach where he spent many summers with them. Bob was a devoted grandfather; rarely missing a sporting or any event that involved his grandsons.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Pat; his loving daughters Dawn Sweeney and her husband Greg; Michelle Kelly and her partner Anna Dunn. He is also survived by his four grandsons, Ryan, Michael, Patrick and Collin Sweeney; and his siblings Michele Cabot, Kim Garcia and Ed Herd.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 22, 2019
