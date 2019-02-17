Services
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Robert W. Miller Obituary
Robert W. Miller

Lake Hopatcong - Robert W. Miller passed away Thursday February 14, 2019 at the Homewood Suites in Dover. He was 63.

He was born in Irvington. Robert lived in Boonton Township and in Parsippany for 13 years before moving to Lake Hopatcong 35 years ago.

Robert was the head of security for Securitas in Madison before retiring.

He is pre-deceased by his late wife Sharon A. (nee-Glynn) who passed away on 11/23/2000.

Survivors include his son: Kyle Robert; his brother: William Miller; and his two nephews: Michael & David Miller.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service 11:00am Tuesday February 19, 2019 at the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany or visit us www.partroyfuneralhome.com. Interment: Gate of Heaven, East Hanover. Visitation will be on Monday from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to, 1 Union Street, #301 Robbinsville, NJ 08691.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 17, 2019
