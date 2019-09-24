Services
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Robert W. Stahle Sr.

Robert W. Stahle Sr. Obituary
Robert W. Stahle, Sr.

Highland Lakes - Robert W. Stahle, Sr., age 74 of Highland Lakes, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 at his home.

Born in Passaic to the late Otto and Angelina (DeLorenzo) Stahle, Robert has lived in Highland Lakes for the past forty years. Robert proudly served in the US Navy, and was a 1968 graduate of Paterson State College. He worked as a teacher of English for Boonton High School from 1972-2004. Robert was a voracious reader and he enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.

Predeceased by his parents, and stepmother, Angela DeRensis, Robert is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Enreinhof) Stahle; daughter Angela Stahle Glennon and husband Jason of Huntersville, NC; son Robert Walter Stahle, Jr. and wife Lauren of Long Branch; as well as four adoring grandchildren.

A Memorial Service for Robert will be held on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Ferguson—Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS) Vernon, NJ 07462. Friends are welcome to gather at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association () or the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 24, 2019
