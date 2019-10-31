|
Robert Wall
Robert Wall passed away on Sept. 24, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 9 at 1:00 pm Rosehill Cemetery Columbarium 792 E. Edgar Road, Linden, NJ 07036
Robert was born on Nov. 29, 1930 and graduated from Morristown High School. He served as a Corporal in the Marines, and enjoyed an extensive career with the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development.
He is survived by his Son, Bertrand Wall as well as five Sisters & Brothers. Bernice Melton, Lizzy Mincey, Edward Wall, Gilbert Wall, & Bradley Wall.
